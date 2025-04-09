Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Wave of Petitions Against Controversial Waqf Act Amendments

RJD MLA Muhammad Izhar Asfi and several other political and religious leaders have challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the Supreme Court. They argue the Act violates constitutional rights, erodes Muslim community autonomy, and distorts Waqf administration. The amendments allow non-Muslim participation in Waqf governance bodies.

Updated: 09-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:40 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Muhammad Izhar Asfi has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act of 2025. Asfi's plea argues that the Act is unconstitutional, infringing on core guarantees of equality and religious freedom, and desecrating the doctrine of non-retrogression of rights.

The contentious amendments permit non-Muslims to be appointed to the Waqf Council and Board, raising concerns about eroding the Muslim community's institutional autonomy in managing waqf properties. The plea highlights direct contraventions of Articles 14, 15, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution.

Numerous petitions have been filed, including those by Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed and Imran Pratapgarhi, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP's Amanatullah Khan, and other political entities, all asserting that the amendments are discriminatory and undermine minority rights. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board criticized the Act as arbitrary and exclusionary.

