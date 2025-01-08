Rolls-Royce Powers Egypt’s Sustainable MDF Plant with Ten mtu Gas Gensets

Rolls-Royce has successfully commissioned ten mtu gas gensets to provide reliable, off-grid electricity for the Egyptian Wood Technology Company (WOTECH) production plant in Beheira province, northern Egypt. These 20-cylinder mtu gas gensets, with a total output of 25 megawatts, will power WOTECH's facility, which manufactures medium-density fibreboard (MDF) from rice straw, a by-product of rice farming.

WOTECH's plant, which is the second of its kind in the world and the first in Africa, repurposes rice straw, which would otherwise be burned, into MDF for use in furniture and construction materials such as cabinets, doors, and buildings. This innovative process reduces air pollution and CO2 emissions, providing an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional wood sources for MDF production.

In the absence of access to the public electricity grid, WOTECH relies entirely on Rolls-Royce's mtu Series 4000 L64 FNER gas-powered gensets, which offer a robust and efficient energy solution. The mtu gensets provide stable and sustainable power to the factory, ensuring its operations run smoothly and with minimal environmental impact.

Collaborative Effort Ensures Reliable Power Solution

Rolls-Royce partnered with local firms Engineering for Industries Co. (INDE) and the Egyptian Maintenance Company (EMC) to supply and install the mtu gas gensets. INDE and EMC, both prominent engineering service providers in Egypt, helped bring this project to life by delivering essential engineering support and technical expertise.

Tobias Ostermaier, President of Stationary Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce, emphasized the importance of reliability in power generation: “When supporting a project such as the WOTECH facility, where there is no access to the grid utility, the dependability of our mtu gas-powered gensets is paramount. Working with INDE and EMC, we were able to deliver a power solution that met all the customer requirements—being efficient, reliable, and offering the combination of best-in-class power density with low emissions.”

Long-Lasting and Efficient Power Generation

Each of the ten mtu gensets has a rated power output of 2,500 kW, providing a total capacity of 25 MW. The mtu gas gensets are designed for durability, with an operational lifespan of up to 84,000 hours before requiring a major overhaul (TBO). This long operational life ensures WOTECH’s production facility can rely on continuous power, without frequent disruptions or high maintenance costs.

Rolls-Royce's mtu gas gensets are playing a pivotal role in supporting WOTECH's innovative and sustainable production of MDF from rice straw, contributing to both environmental preservation and industrial development in Egypt. The collaboration between Rolls-Royce, INDE, and EMC underscores the power of local and international partnerships in creating impactful, sustainable energy solutions.