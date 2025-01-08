Uganda's UBTEB Urged to Extend Vocational Training to Prisons and Refugee Settlements

The Committee on Education and Sports has called on the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) to expand its vocational and technical training services to prisons and refugee settlements, aiming to support prisoner rehabilitation and provide opportunities for refugees to acquire essential skills.

During a meeting held on 7 January 2025, the committee, chaired by Hon. James Kubeketerya, engaged with UBTEB to review the Budget Framework Paper for the financial year 2025-2026. Legislators emphasized the importance of rolling out technical and vocational training programs to underserved populations, including prisoners and refugees.

Hon. Nathan Itungo (Indep., Kashari South County) highlighted the need for rehabilitation-focused education for prisoners: "I have seen MUBS conduct examinations in prisons. Don’t you think the package you are giving refugees can also benefit prisoners?"

Similarly, Hon. Geoffrey Macho (Busia Municipality) stressed the potential impact of vocational training in business-oriented districts like Busia, where traders require enhanced business skills to thrive in competitive markets.

Call for Escalation of Services

Committee Chairperson Kubeketerya commended UBTEB’s efforts under the leadership of Executive Director Onesmus Oyesigye and encouraged the board to escalate its programs to reach more areas of need. He underscored the importance of extending educational services to refugee settlements, where established centers could host UBTEB’s initiatives.

“There are educational centers in refugee settlements in different parts of the country; UBTEB should consider extending their programs to other areas in need,” Kubeketerya stated.

UBTEB’s Funding Challenges

Oyesigye presented UBTEB’s achievements and highlighted pressing funding concerns for the upcoming financial year. The board has requested Shs25 billion to review and update the curriculum for 24 technical and vocational training programs to ensure relevance to evolving industry demands.

Additionally, UBTEB requires Shs6 billion to administer 12 assessment programs for technical and vocational candidates. Oyesigye appealed to the committee to lobby the government for increased financial support to address these underfunded priorities.

Vocational Training for Inclusive Growth

Expanding UBTEB’s services to prisons and refugee settlements is seen as a strategic move to foster inclusivity and equip vulnerable populations with skills necessary for self-reliance and economic empowerment. Legislators believe such initiatives will not only enhance rehabilitation efforts but also contribute to Uganda’s broader socio-economic development.

The committee vowed to advocate for the required funding and emphasized the importance of scaling UBTEB's programs to empower diverse communities across the country.