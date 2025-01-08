Court Acquits Nine in Nanded Blast Case: Mere Recovery of Literature Not Terrorist Conspiracy

A Maharashtra court has acquitted nine defendants accused in the Nanded blast case, dismissing charges that linked them to right-wing groups as insufficient to prove a terrorist conspiracy.

Judge CV Marathe criticized the prosecution's claims as fabricated, noting that evidence suggesting the assemblage of bombs was unsubstantiated.

The court emphasized that no documentation showed the involved organizations as terrorist outfits, undermining the prosecution's narrative of Hindu terrorism.

