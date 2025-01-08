India and Maldives Deepen Defence Ties: Rajnath Singh Hosts Bilateral Talks

In a significant move to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation, India’s Defence Minister, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, held comprehensive discussions with Maldives Defence Minister Mr Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on January 8, 2025. The meeting underscored the mutual commitment to the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, further enhancing ties between the two Indian Ocean Region nations.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

During the talks, Shri Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to the Maldives in bolstering its defence capabilities. This includes providing defence platforms and assets tailored to the Maldives' national priorities. The collaboration aligns with India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy and the strategic vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The Maldives Defence Minister expressed appreciation for India’s historical role as the ‘First Responder’ in times of need and lauded New Delhi’s contributions to modernizing Maldives’ defence infrastructure. Minister Maumoon highlighted the crucial role India has played in training defence and security personnel, boosting the operational readiness of the Maldives National Defence Force.

On the Maldives’ request, India handed over essential defence equipment and stores, further solidifying the defence partnership.

High-Level Engagement

Minister Maumoon’s visit marks his first official trip to India, reflecting the sustained high-level engagements between the two countries. The visit provided a platform for both sides to explore new avenues for defence and security collaboration, emphasizing mutual benefit and regional stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Expanded Collaboration and Future Prospects

Beyond defence, the meeting opened discussions on bolstering economic and maritime security partnerships. Areas of focus included counterterrorism efforts, maritime surveillance, and joint initiatives to combat transnational crimes.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to ensure a peaceful and stable Indian Ocean Region. India’s commitment to the Maldives reflects a broader strategy of fostering regional security while supporting sustainable development among its neighbors.

This visit and the outcomes of the talks demonstrate the enduring strength of India-Maldives relations, paving the way for deeper collaboration in the years ahead.