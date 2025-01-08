Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Fuel Depot in Russia, Disrupting Military Logistics

The Ukrainian military launched a successful attack on a fuel storage depot in Russia's Saratov region, causing a significant fire. The depot supplied an airfield used by Russian aircraft targeting Ukraine. The attack underscores Ukraine's development of long-range missiles and drones to disrupt Russian logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:22 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Fuel Depot in Russia, Disrupting Military Logistics
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for a strike deep into Russian territory that ignited a massive blaze at a key fuel storage depot. The depot, located in the Saratov region near Engels, is essential for supplying a Russian air base infamous for launching cross-border missile attacks.

Reports confirmed a major drone assault in the area, with Russian officials establishing an emergency command center to manage the situation. The facility is strategically significant as it supports the Russian military's logistical operations, which have faced increasing disruption amid this nearly three-year conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted his nation's advancements in developing long-range weaponry, including drones capable of reaching targets over 1,000 kilometers away. This attack reflects Ukraine's ongoing efforts to counteract its military limitations and challenge Russian military infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025