The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for a strike deep into Russian territory that ignited a massive blaze at a key fuel storage depot. The depot, located in the Saratov region near Engels, is essential for supplying a Russian air base infamous for launching cross-border missile attacks.

Reports confirmed a major drone assault in the area, with Russian officials establishing an emergency command center to manage the situation. The facility is strategically significant as it supports the Russian military's logistical operations, which have faced increasing disruption amid this nearly three-year conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted his nation's advancements in developing long-range weaponry, including drones capable of reaching targets over 1,000 kilometers away. This attack reflects Ukraine's ongoing efforts to counteract its military limitations and challenge Russian military infrastructure.

