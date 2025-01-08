Raksha Nikhil Khadse Applauds NCoE Jagatpur for Nurturing International Sports Champions

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, visited the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) at Jagatpur, Odisha, today. During her visit, the Minister recognized the center's remarkable contribution to developing world-class athletes in disciplines like kayaking, canoeing, and rowing, including noted achievers Parminder Singh, P Roji Devi, and L Neha Devi.

The Minister praised the recent accomplishments of NCoE Jagatpur’s athletes at the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, attributing their stellar performances to the advanced coaching methodologies and cutting-edge sports science support available at the center.

Highlighting the role of visionary leadership, she said, “Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is experiencing unparalleled growth in the sports sector. Initiatives like Khelo India are breaking barriers, enabling young athletes to achieve global recognition. NCoE Jagatpur stands as a shining example of these efforts, transforming raw talent into champions.”

Empowering Young Athletes

NCoE Jagatpur has emerged as a key training ground under the Ministry’s initiatives, offering:

World-Class Facilities: State-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure tailored for kayaking, canoeing, and rowing. Holistic Support: Access to sports science experts, nutritionists, physiotherapists, and mental health counselors. Elite Coaching: Collaboration with top-tier coaches specializing in modern training techniques.

During her visit, Smt. Khadse interacted with athletes and coaches, commending their commitment and hard work. She emphasized the government’s dedication to expanding facilities and strengthening the ecosystem for nurturing sports talent.

Future Plans and Developments

Expansion of Infrastructure: Plans are underway to introduce additional facilities for sports like archery and wrestling at the center to diversify its training offerings. Youth Engagement Programs: NCoE Jagatpur will host regular workshops and competitions under the Fit India Movement to inspire greater participation in sports among the youth. International Collaborations: The center is exploring partnerships with global sports academies to bring in advanced techniques and create opportunities for international exposure.

Commitment to Sports Excellence

Acknowledging the pivotal role of centers like NCoE Jagatpur, Smt. Khadse reiterated the Ministry’s mission to elevate India’s standing in global sports. “We remain steadfast in our resolve to provide athletes with unparalleled facilities and resources. The achievements of NCoE Jagatpur reflect the transformative power of dedicated investment in sports,” she stated.

The Minister concluded her visit by encouraging the athletes to continue striving for excellence and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support in their journey to make Bharat proud on the global stage.