Legal Officer's Downfall: Unveiling Hidden Wealth

The CBI has filed a disproportionate assets case against DUSIB legal officer Vijay Kumar Maggo. Evidence recovered during raids revealed assets and wealth of Rs 5.21 crore beyond his legal income. Maggo was previously arrested for taking a bribe, and his bail plea was denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:23 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against a legal officer from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for possessing assets disproportionate to his known income. The officer, Vijay Kumar Maggo, was apprehended last year in a bribery case involving Rs 5 lakh.

Evidence has surfaced indicating that Maggo and his wife accumulated wealth totalling Rs 5.21 crore, which significantly exceeds their lawful earnings. Documents and significant cash amounts were seized from their residence.

The officer had initially been arrested for demanding a bribe under the guise of facilitating business operations, and remains incarcerated as his bail application was denied last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

