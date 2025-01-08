Legal Officer's Downfall: Unveiling Hidden Wealth

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against a legal officer from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for possessing assets disproportionate to his known income. The officer, Vijay Kumar Maggo, was apprehended last year in a bribery case involving Rs 5 lakh.

Evidence has surfaced indicating that Maggo and his wife accumulated wealth totalling Rs 5.21 crore, which significantly exceeds their lawful earnings. Documents and significant cash amounts were seized from their residence.

The officer had initially been arrested for demanding a bribe under the guise of facilitating business operations, and remains incarcerated as his bail application was denied last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)