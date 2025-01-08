India's Strategic Engagement in Afghanistan: A New Chapter
India is considering participation in future development projects in Afghanistan, as stated by India's Foreign Ministry. This decision came after a meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai, signaling potential regional cooperation.
India is contemplating involvement in forthcoming development initiatives in Afghanistan, according to an announcement from India's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
This declaration arose after a significant meeting in Dubai between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.
The discussion marks a potential turning point in regional collaboration and development efforts.
