Tensions Fly High Over Kite Stall Clash

An altercation erupted between two former female corporators of the Mira Bhaindar civic body over the placement of a kite stall, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The disagreement, involving former corporators Hetal Parmar and Dipti Bhat, escalated from an argument into a physical fight after supporters rallied for help in setting up the stall amidst a busy area frequented by hawkers.

Both women subsequently approached the Naya Nagar police station to register cross-complaints. No arrests have been made so far, stated an official from the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)