Tensions Fly High Over Kite Stall Clash

Two former female Mira Bhaindar corporators, Hetal Parmar and Dipti Bhat, clashed over the placement of a kite stall. Supporters of each sought assistance, escalating into a fight. Cross-complaints were filed with Naya Nagar police, but no arrests have been made, according to officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An altercation erupted between two former female corporators of the Mira Bhaindar civic body over the placement of a kite stall, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The disagreement, involving former corporators Hetal Parmar and Dipti Bhat, escalated from an argument into a physical fight after supporters rallied for help in setting up the stall amidst a busy area frequented by hawkers.

Both women subsequently approached the Naya Nagar police station to register cross-complaints. No arrests have been made so far, stated an official from the police department.

