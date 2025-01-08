Tensions Fly High Over Kite Stall Clash
Two former female Mira Bhaindar corporators, Hetal Parmar and Dipti Bhat, clashed over the placement of a kite stall. Supporters of each sought assistance, escalating into a fight. Cross-complaints were filed with Naya Nagar police, but no arrests have been made, according to officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
An altercation erupted between two former female corporators of the Mira Bhaindar civic body over the placement of a kite stall, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The disagreement, involving former corporators Hetal Parmar and Dipti Bhat, escalated from an argument into a physical fight after supporters rallied for help in setting up the stall amidst a busy area frequented by hawkers.
Both women subsequently approached the Naya Nagar police station to register cross-complaints. No arrests have been made so far, stated an official from the police department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement