Seychelles’ Principal Minister Meets Raila Odinga to Discuss Candidacy for AUC Chairperson

Seychelles' Principal Minister, Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, hosted a high-level meeting with Mr. Raila Odinga, Kenya’s prominent political leader and candidate for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), at Maison Quéau de Quinssy. The meeting centered on Mr. Odinga’s vision and strategic priorities for leading the AUC during the 2025-2029 term.

Mr. Odinga presented his comprehensive roadmap, emphasizing:

Promoting African unity and integration to enhance regional stability and economic growth.

Advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to unlock intra-continental trade opportunities.

Addressing climate change impacts, with a special focus on vulnerable island nations.

Enhancing the capacity of the AUC to implement key developmental and peacebuilding initiatives.

He stressed the need for robust leadership to ensure the AU remains proactive in solving continental challenges, including economic disparities, governance issues, and environmental crises.

Seychelles Highlights Island State Challenges

Principal Minister Ferrari expressed gratitude for Mr. Odinga’s personal visit, underscoring the importance Seychelles places on the upcoming African Union elections in February 2025 in Addis Ababa. Ferrari outlined the unique challenges faced by African island states, including:

Climate resilience and the urgent need for sustainable environmental policies.

Economic diversification, particularly for tourism-dependent economies.

Maritime security, to combat illegal fishing, piracy, and other threats in African waters.

Ferrari emphasized that Seychelles would support a candidate who demonstrates a clear commitment to addressing these critical issues and advancing the aspirations of all AU member states.

“The African Union Commission must evolve to meet the unique needs of its diverse member nations, and we believe in leadership that is both transformative and inclusive,” Ferrari stated.

Upcoming AUC Elections in February 2025

The election for the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission will be a key agenda item at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa next month. These elections will play a crucial role in shaping the AU’s leadership and priorities for the next four years.

Seychelles’ Commitment to Collaboration

Seychelles reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation and active engagement in the African Union’s initiatives. Ferrari concluded by stating:

“We are confident that the elections will bring forth a leader who can propel the AUC towards achieving the collective goals of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development across the continent.”

Mr. Odinga’s visit to Seychelles reflects his commitment to garnering support from diverse AU member states, emphasizing the importance of small island nations in shaping the AU’s future trajectory.