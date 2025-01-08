Mumbai Jewellery Scam: EOW Takes Over Multi-Crore Investigation

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has assumed responsibility for investigating a major investment scam involving the Torres jewellery firm, as confirmed by an official source.

The firm, operated by Platinum Hern Private Limited, stands accused of defrauding investors of more than Rs 13.48 crore by luring them with promises of attractive returns on investment, said the official. On Tuesday evening, three senior executives—two of whom are foreign nationals—were apprehended and sent to police custody.

The investigation made headlines when over 300 investors protested outside the Torres store in Dadar, signaling suspicions of fraud as their promised returns dried up. The three arrested individuals include Sarveh Ashok Surve, Uzbek national Tania Karaxanovna Xasatova, and Russian national Valentina Ganesh Kumar.

