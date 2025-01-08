Left Menu

Mumbai Jewellery Scam: EOW Takes Over Multi-Crore Investigation

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has taken over the probe into a multi-crore scam involving Torres jewellery firm. The company is accused of cheating investors out of Rs 13.48 crore with false promises of high returns. Three top executives have been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:29 IST
Mumbai Jewellery Scam: EOW Takes Over Multi-Crore Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has assumed responsibility for investigating a major investment scam involving the Torres jewellery firm, as confirmed by an official source.

The firm, operated by Platinum Hern Private Limited, stands accused of defrauding investors of more than Rs 13.48 crore by luring them with promises of attractive returns on investment, said the official. On Tuesday evening, three senior executives—two of whom are foreign nationals—were apprehended and sent to police custody.

The investigation made headlines when over 300 investors protested outside the Torres store in Dadar, signaling suspicions of fraud as their promised returns dried up. The three arrested individuals include Sarveh Ashok Surve, Uzbek national Tania Karaxanovna Xasatova, and Russian national Valentina Ganesh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025