Tragedy at Bareilly Gaushala: Four Cows Found Dead, Investigation Underway
In Bareilly's Aonla, four cows were discovered dead at a gaushala, leading to protests and an official investigation. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, after inspecting the shelter, identified several deficiencies. An investigation has been initiated, with legal action promised against any negligent officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development in Bareilly's Aonla, four cows were found dead at a local gaushala, stirring protests from right-wing organizations and prompting official investigations.
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar inspected the Bhojpur Madhi Gaushala and noted several shortcomings, such as poor winter provisions and insufficient green fodder.
An investigation was ordered by the magistrate, assigning the Chief Development Officer to uncover negligence, and warning that legal action will follow any lapses in duty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement