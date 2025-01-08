Left Menu

Tragedy at Bareilly Gaushala: Four Cows Found Dead, Investigation Underway

In Bareilly's Aonla, four cows were discovered dead at a gaushala, leading to protests and an official investigation. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, after inspecting the shelter, identified several deficiencies. An investigation has been initiated, with legal action promised against any negligent officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:51 IST
Tragedy at Bareilly Gaushala: Four Cows Found Dead, Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development in Bareilly's Aonla, four cows were found dead at a local gaushala, stirring protests from right-wing organizations and prompting official investigations.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar inspected the Bhojpur Madhi Gaushala and noted several shortcomings, such as poor winter provisions and insufficient green fodder.

An investigation was ordered by the magistrate, assigning the Chief Development Officer to uncover negligence, and warning that legal action will follow any lapses in duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025