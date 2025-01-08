Tragedy at Bareilly Gaushala: Four Cows Found Dead, Investigation Underway

In a shocking development in Bareilly's Aonla, four cows were found dead at a local gaushala, stirring protests from right-wing organizations and prompting official investigations.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar inspected the Bhojpur Madhi Gaushala and noted several shortcomings, such as poor winter provisions and insufficient green fodder.

An investigation was ordered by the magistrate, assigning the Chief Development Officer to uncover negligence, and warning that legal action will follow any lapses in duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)