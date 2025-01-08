Left Menu

Horrific N3 Van Reenen's Pass Crash Claims 17 Lives: Preliminary Probe Reveals Minibus Lost Control

The MEC commended the swift response from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, Emergency Rescue Services, and other personnel involved in rescue and cleanup operations.

Horrific N3 Van Reenen's Pass Crash Claims 17 Lives: Preliminary Probe Reveals Minibus Lost Control
The KwaZulu-Natal government is offering grief counseling services to affected families and exploring avenues for financial assistance. Image Credit:
  South Africa
  • South Africa

A preliminary investigation into the tragic accident at N3 Van Reenen's Pass involving a truck and a minibus taxi has revealed that the minibus swerved into the path of an oncoming truck, leading to a devastating head-on collision.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, provided an update on Tuesday, stating that the crash occurred as the minibus taxi lost control and veered into the right southbound lane, colliding head-on with a truck traveling from Johannesburg to Durban.

The taxi, which was traveling from Durban to Johannesburg, is believed to have lost control due to factors such as heavy rainfall, speed, a potential vehicle defect, or driver negligence. While investigations are ongoing, the focus of the second phase will be on determining the role of speed in the accident.

Human Toll of the Accident

  • Fatalities: A total of 17 people, including seven men, three women, three boys, and four girls, were declared dead at the scene.
  • Survivor: A baby girl miraculously survived the crash and is currently receiving medical care in the hospital. MEC Duma commended the healthcare professionals for their exceptional efforts in providing life-saving care to the young survivor.

Duma expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that arrangements are being made for family members to travel to Ladysmith for identification of their loved ones.

Details on Vehicles and Drivers

The minibus taxi, affiliated with the Uncedo Taxi Association, was en route from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg. The owner of the minibus is coordinating efforts to support the families affected.

The truck involved in the crash belongs to Pangolin Logistics, and the truck driver, a 37-year-old Zimbabwean national, is under scrutiny. After contacting the trucking company’s owner, the driver reportedly fled the scene. Duma raised concerns about how the driver managed to escape from such a remote area and is calling for further investigation into potential assistance provided to him.

Response and Cleanup Efforts

The MEC commended the swift response from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, Emergency Rescue Services, and other personnel involved in rescue and cleanup operations. Video footage has been obtained to assist in the investigation.

Steps Toward Accountability and Road Safety

In light of this tragedy, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport is:

  1. Expanding the Investigation: The next phase will scrutinize speed, vehicle conditions, and road safety protocols to establish accountability.
  2. Strengthening Regulations: Discussions are underway to improve oversight of long-distance passenger transport vehicles, ensuring stricter adherence to maintenance and safety standards.
  3. Introducing Safety Campaigns: Authorities plan to launch campaigns targeting driver awareness and behavior in adverse weather conditions, emphasizing speed management and road safety.
  4. Coordination with Cross-Border Entities: Given the truck driver’s escape, MEC Duma urged cooperation between South Africa and Zimbabwean authorities to locate the driver and ensure accountability.

Community and Government Support

The KwaZulu-Natal government is offering grief counseling services to affected families and exploring avenues for financial assistance. The Uncedo Taxi Association has pledged to support the bereaved families with transportation and other logistical arrangements.

This accident highlights the urgent need for reinforced road safety measures, especially during adverse weather conditions, to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

