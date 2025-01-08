Supreme Court's Crucial Directives for Cashless Treatment of Accident Victims

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has instructed the government to establish a cashless medical treatment scheme for motor accident victims during the critical 'golden hour'.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih emphasized the importance of immediate care to save lives, referencing the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

The court's directive aims to expedite the formation of a scheme, with a firm deadline set for March 2025 to safeguard the right to life as enshrined in the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)