Supreme Court's Crucial Directives for Cashless Treatment of Accident Victims

The Supreme Court has ordered the government to develop a cashless medical treatment scheme for motor accident victims within the 'golden hour'. This scheme aims to save lives by ensuring timely care. The court issued a deadline for implementation and highlighted the importance of upholding the right to life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:19 IST
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has instructed the government to establish a cashless medical treatment scheme for motor accident victims during the critical 'golden hour'.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih emphasized the importance of immediate care to save lives, referencing the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

The court's directive aims to expedite the formation of a scheme, with a firm deadline set for March 2025 to safeguard the right to life as enshrined in the Constitution.

