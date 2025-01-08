Left Menu

From Fugitive to Home Guard: The Arrest of Nand Lal Alias Nakdu

Nand Lal alias Nakdu, a home guard for 35 years, has been arrested for using forged documents and a fake identity. Despite multiple criminal charges, he secured the job in 1989 and evaded detection. A complaint by his nephew led to the revelation of his fraudulent employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:30 IST
Gangster
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, a man who served as a home guard for 35 years has been arrested for allegedly using forged documents and a fake identity, according to police sources on Wednesday. The accused, known as Nand Lal or Nakdu, has a history of criminal charges, including murder and dacoity.

The saga unfolded when Nakdu's nephew filed a complaint, bringing to light his fraudulent acquisition of the job. Police investigations found that Nakdu, hailing from Chakwara, had a long list of criminal activities dating back to 1984. Despite a criminal history, he secured his position in 1989 using fraudulent means.

Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena disclosed that Nakdu is currently imprisoned as investigations continue. The department is meticulously probing how he eluded detection for such an extended period while maintaining his position under an assumed identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

