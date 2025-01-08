J.P. Nadda Reviews and Inaugurates Key Healthcare Projects in Assam

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, visited prominent healthcare facilities across Assam today, including the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Mangaldai District Civil Hospital, and AIIMS Guwahati. The visit marked the inauguration of new initiatives and the review of ongoing healthcare projects aimed at strengthening medical services in the region.

At the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur, Shri Nadda inaugurated a state-of-the-art Library and Informatics Centre, highlighting the institution's progress in mental health care and research.

“The Northeast is an integral part of India’s healthcare journey. Institutions like LGBRIMH must evolve with super-specialty departments to cater to the unique healthcare needs of the region,” Shri Nadda emphasized.

The Union Minister also chaired a Board of Governors meeting at the institute, joined by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health Minister Shri Ashok Singhal, and other state dignitaries.

Mangaldai District Civil Hospital: Foundation Stone for Critical Care Block

In Darrang district, Shri Nadda laid the foundation stone for a 50-bedded Critical Care Block (CCB) at the Mangaldai District Civil Hospital. This project, backed by ₹23.75 crore under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM), is set to boost advanced healthcare access in the region.

Additionally, the Minister inspected ongoing treatments at the local cancer hospital and reviewed a cancer care project supported by Tata Trusts.

“The people of Darrang no longer need to travel out of state for cancer treatment. Advanced care is now available closer to home,” Shri Nadda stated.

AIIMS Guwahati: Progress and Planting for Growth

Concluding his Assam tour, Shri Nadda visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, where he reviewed the progress of construction and operational plans. Accompanied by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shri Nadda planted a sapling on the campus, symbolizing growth and sustainability.

“AIIMS Guwahati is poised to be a transformative institution for healthcare in the Northeast, providing top-notch facilities and training for future healthcare professionals,” he noted.

Dignitaries and Delegation

The Union Health Minister was joined by senior officials, including Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services; Shri Jaideep Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry; and Smt. L.S. Changsan, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry. State leaders such as Shri Keshab Mahanta, Education Minister; Shri Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Power, Skill Development, and Medical Education; and Shri Dilip Saikia, Member of Parliament, also participated in the visit.

Future Steps and Vision

Shri Nadda reiterated the government's commitment to advancing healthcare in Assam and the Northeast through infrastructure development, capacity building, and ensuring equitable access to quality care.

“We are building a robust healthcare ecosystem in Assam that will benefit millions, setting a benchmark for healthcare excellence in the region,” he concluded.

The day-long visit showcased the Union Health Ministry’s focus on improving healthcare delivery in remote and underserved regions, with Assam emerging as a vital hub for specialized medical services.