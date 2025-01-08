Charges Filed in Paralympian Abdullah Hayayei's Death, UK Athletics and Official in Hot Water

UK Athletics and a former Paralympic official have been charged following the tragic death of athlete Abdullah Hayayei during a training session in London in 2017. British prosecutors made the announcement on Wednesday, marking a significant development in the case.

Hayayei, a Paralympic athlete from the United Arab Emirates, was in London preparing for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships. The 36-year-old, who had previously competed in javelin and shot put at the Rio Paralympic Games, was killed instantly when a metal throwing cage collapsed on him at Newham Leisure Centre.

The charges brought by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) include corporate manslaughter against UK Athletics and gross negligence manslaughter against Keith Davies, the head of sport for the 2017 Championships. Both are scheduled to appear in court on January 31, while requests for comments from the charged parties remain unanswered at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)