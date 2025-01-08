Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Young Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Two young sisters died, and their infant sibling was seriously injured in a fire in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The fire broke out in their hut while the family was working in nearby fields. Authorities are investigating the cause of the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a family's hut in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, claiming the lives of two young sisters, aged 3 and 5, while severely injuring their five-month-old sibling. The heart-wrenching incident unfolded on a Wednesday evening in Baroda village.

District Hospital surgeon Umesh Tantuway confirmed the identities of the deceased, Janhavi and Kirti, and stated that the infant has been transferred to a hospital in Jabalpur in critical condition. The family resided in the hut while the father, Govind Adivasi, worked on irrigation projects in the nearby fields.

The fire's cause remains unknown, with Magron police station's Brijlal Patel overseeing the ongoing investigation. The blaze occurred as the family was engaged in their daily labor, leaving the local community in mourning.

