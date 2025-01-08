Maharashtra's Faceless Document Registration: Revolutionizing the Process
The Maharashtra government plans to implement a faceless initiative for document registration, allowing completion from home. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced steps towards 'One State, One Registration' and GIS-based technology for land surveys, aiming for convenience and transparency in the state's administrative processes.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is set to launch a 'faceless' initiative that will allow citizens to register certain documents from home, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This step aims to provide convenience and transparency in the registration processes.
The government will also introduce the 'One State, One Registration' policy, which enables citizens to register documents at any sub-registrar office in Maharashtra. Additionally, GIS-based e-measurement technology will be used for land surveys, facilitating the issuance of property cards through drone-based surveys, especially for rural residents.
Further initiatives include an online portal for land acquisition, updated Ready Reckoner rates, new rules for land conversion, an easy sand policy, and a comprehensive portal for the Revenue Department's operations. These steps are part of a broader effort to streamline state administrative tasks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Reshuffles Bureaucracy: Key Appointments Announced
Maharashtra Government Undertakes Banking and Infrastructure Revamp
Maharashtra Government Launches SIT Probe Into Sarpanch's Murder
Major Reshuffle: Maharashtra Government Transfers Key IAS Officers
NCP Leader Accuses Maharashtra Government of Surveillance on Opposition