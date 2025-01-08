Maharashtra's Faceless Document Registration: Revolutionizing the Process

The Maharashtra government is set to launch a 'faceless' initiative that will allow citizens to register certain documents from home, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This step aims to provide convenience and transparency in the registration processes.

The government will also introduce the 'One State, One Registration' policy, which enables citizens to register documents at any sub-registrar office in Maharashtra. Additionally, GIS-based e-measurement technology will be used for land surveys, facilitating the issuance of property cards through drone-based surveys, especially for rural residents.

Further initiatives include an online portal for land acquisition, updated Ready Reckoner rates, new rules for land conversion, an easy sand policy, and a comprehensive portal for the Revenue Department's operations. These steps are part of a broader effort to streamline state administrative tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)