Justice Over Compensation: A Family's Struggle

Somnath Suryavanshi's family, from Parbhani, refused a Rs 10 lakh aid after his death in judicial custody, demanding justice instead. Authorities attempted to provide financial relief, but the family insists on accountability, alleging police involvement in his death due to a lack of registered offences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:41 IST
In an emotional stand for justice, the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, a Dalit man who died last month while in judicial custody, has turned down a Rs 10 lakh financial aid from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Their refusal underscores their demand for accountability over monetary compensation.

District officials visited the Suryavanshi residence in Parbhani to deliver the aid. However, Somnath's mother stated her gratitude but emphasized that no amount of money would replace the justice she seeks, reflecting the family's dissatisfaction with legal processes that have so far left Somnath's death unaddressed.

Accusations from Somnath's brother about police involvement heighten tensions, calling for the punishment of those responsible for his brother's death. A month has passed since Somnath's passing, yet no charges have been filed, leaving his family determined to pursue justice above all else.

