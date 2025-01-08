Justice Over Compensation: A Family's Struggle

In an emotional stand for justice, the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, a Dalit man who died last month while in judicial custody, has turned down a Rs 10 lakh financial aid from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Their refusal underscores their demand for accountability over monetary compensation.

District officials visited the Suryavanshi residence in Parbhani to deliver the aid. However, Somnath's mother stated her gratitude but emphasized that no amount of money would replace the justice she seeks, reflecting the family's dissatisfaction with legal processes that have so far left Somnath's death unaddressed.

Accusations from Somnath's brother about police involvement heighten tensions, calling for the punishment of those responsible for his brother's death. A month has passed since Somnath's passing, yet no charges have been filed, leaving his family determined to pursue justice above all else.

(With inputs from agencies.)