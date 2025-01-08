Left Menu

High Court Drama: Judge Pleads Innocent in Bribery Scandal

Judge Dhananjay Nikam from Satara seeks pre-arrest bail from the Bombay High Court after being implicated in a bribery case. The ACB claims he demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe for granting bail. Nikam, however, insists on his innocence, pointing to a lack of evidence and possible implication.

A sessions court judge from Satara, Maharashtra, has appealed to the Bombay High Court for pre-arrest bail amid allegations in a bribery case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has accused Judge Dhananjay Nikam of soliciting a Rs 5 lakh bribe to approve bail in a cheating case. Nikam, claiming innocence, seeks relief through his legal counsel.

Justice N R Borkar will review the plea on January 15. The petition argues no direct involvement by Nikam and questions the timing of these allegations, suggesting his absences on key dates substantiate his innocence.

