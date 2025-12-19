Bribery Fallout: Civil Court Clerk Granted Bail Amidst Corruption Charges

In a notable development, a civil court clerk embroiled in a bribery scandal was granted bail by a special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Friday. The accused, Chandrakant Vasudeo, serves as a clerk-cum-typist in Judge Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi's courtroom.

Vasudeo's earlier bail attempt was rejected, but following a month in incarceration, he moved a renewed plea to the ACB court. The accusations stem from his alleged acceptance of a Rs 15 lakh bribe intended to secure a favorable ruling in a land dispute case.

While Vasudeo has been released on bail, the investigation continues. Judge Kazi has so far not been detained, despite also being implicated in the case. According to the ACB, the initial demand was a sum of Rs 25 lakh, allegedly orchestrated for both Vasudeo and Kazi.

