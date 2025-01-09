Taiwan Flexes Naval Might in Defiant New Year Drills

Taiwan's navy executed a strategic simulation on Thursday, wrapping up three days of New Year drills by deploying its latest warships in the Taiwan Strait. Designed to deter potential adversaries, the operation showcased the strength of their maritime defense capabilities.

Regular incursions by China's air force and navy near Taiwan have become a routine part of Beijing's pressure campaign, which Taipei views as a challenge to its sovereignty. Last year, China conducted significant military exercises in the same vicinity.

During the drills near Kaohsiung, state-of-the-art Tuo Chiang-class corvettes were led by smaller missile boats in exercises mimicking enemy ship approaches. These agile vessels, known for their effective anti-ship missiles, demonstrate Taiwan's resolve to protect its territory against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)