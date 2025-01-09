Chadian Presidential Palace Attack: Under Control Amidst Ongoing Turmoil

An attack on Chad's presidential palace left 18 assailants dead and led to the capture of six others, with one soldier killed and three wounded, according to state media reports on Thursday. The attack took place on Wednesday night while Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno was inside the palace. Authorities quickly brought the situation under control.

Foreign Affairs Minister Abderaman Koulamallah assured citizens that the situation was completely under control and there is no reason to fear. Koulamallah, speaking in a Facebook live broadcast, praised the vigilance of the palace guards and labeled the attackers as disorganized and under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He clarified that the situation did not appear to be terrorism, as attackers were identified as local youths from the capital, N'Djamena.

The attack coincided with a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who commended President Deby Itno for reinstating constitutional order. Meanwhile, rumors circulated online attributing the attack to Boko Haram, the Islamic militant group known for launching insurgencies in the region. Chad, with its nearly 18 million populace, has faced political upheaval following Deby Itno's controversial presidential election win and interim military rule post-2021.

