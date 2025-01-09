DoPT Addresses Concerns Over RTI Portal Functionality: Highlights Enhanced Security and User Accessibility

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has responded to concerns about the Right to Information (RTI) portal’s functionality, emphasizing that the system remains operational and effective following the introduction of a new One-Time Password (OTP) feature. The DoPT assured the public that the changes were implemented to enhance user security and streamline access to RTI application statuses.

The OTP feature, launched on January 2, 2025, aims to authenticate users securely, safeguarding sensitive personal information in RTI applications. The DoPT highlighted that this enhancement aligns with global cybersecurity best practices and ensures that only authorized individuals can access RTI-related data.

Concerns About Delays Addressed

Acknowledging user reports of delayed OTP deliveries, the DoPT clarified that OTPs are promptly dispatched from the NIC email domain. However, occasional delays may arise due to high server traffic or slower processing by external email providers like Gmail or Yahoo. Importantly, OTPs remain valid until used, allowing users to access their application statuses immediately upon receiving the code.

As of January 9, 2025, at 10:55 AM, the new system has enabled 9,782 users to successfully access their RTI statuses, demonstrating its reliability and functionality.

Simplification vs. Security

Some users expressed concerns that the additional OTP step complicates the process. However, the DoPT reiterated that the measure is critical for protecting user privacy and ensuring data security. It reassured users that the system had undergone rigorous testing to ensure smooth and effective operation.

Helpline Services and Accessibility

To assist users facing issues, the DoPT confirmed the availability of a dedicated RTI Help Desk. Citizens can contact the helpline at 011-24622461 during working hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, except public holidays) for prompt assistance.

Broader Digital Transformation Initiative

The DoPT reassured citizens that the recent updates to the RTI portal are part of a larger initiative by the government to enhance digital services. The changes reflect the government’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and the protection of citizen rights under the RTI Act.

Moving forward, the DoPT has pledged ongoing monitoring and regular updates to the RTI portal to maintain its efficiency. It urged users to provide feedback on the system’s functionality to ensure continuous improvement.

Looking Ahead

The DoPT encouraged citizens to utilize the enhanced RTI portal and emphasized that cybersecurity measures are integral to providing secure and transparent services. It reiterated its commitment to balancing ease of access with the need for robust data protection in the digital age.

By addressing user concerns proactively, the DoPT aims to build trust and ensure the RTI portal remains an effective tool for fostering accountability and good governance.