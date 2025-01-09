Italy's Intelligence Shake-Up: Belloni's Exit and Future Ambitions

Elisabetta Belloni, Italy's intelligence chief, surprised many with her resignation, unrelated to any deal with Elon Musk's Starlink, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Belloni, known for her negotiating skills during Italy's G7 presidency, stepped down amid speculation about her sidelining from aiding detained journalist Cecilia Sala.

Prime Minister Meloni praised Belloni's work, hinting at a potential EU position, acknowledging her strong international demand despite her intelligence oversight committee exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)