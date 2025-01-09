Left Menu

Italy's Intelligence Shake-Up: Belloni's Exit and Future Ambitions

Elisabetta Belloni, Italy's intelligence chief, resigned unexpectedly. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni clarified her departure was unrelated to any potential Starlink deal or the efforts to free journalist Cecilia Sala. Meloni expressed admiration for Belloni, hinting at Belloni's prospects for a role within the EU.

Rome | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:40 IST
  • Italy

Elisabetta Belloni, Italy's intelligence chief, surprised many with her resignation, unrelated to any deal with Elon Musk's Starlink, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Belloni, known for her negotiating skills during Italy's G7 presidency, stepped down amid speculation about her sidelining from aiding detained journalist Cecilia Sala.

Prime Minister Meloni praised Belloni's work, hinting at a potential EU position, acknowledging her strong international demand despite her intelligence oversight committee exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

