Zelenskiy Calls for International Contingent to Enforce Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocates for the potential deployment of an international contingent in Ukraine to persuade Russia to pursue peace. He addressed this idea to allies at Germany's Ramstein military base, urging them to consider practical steps towards this end.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:14 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the President of Ukraine, emphasized the strategic deployment of an international contingent on Ukrainian soil as a way to promote peace with Russia.
During his address at the Ramstein military base in Germany, he described this deployment as a powerful tool to encourage Russia to seek peace.
Zelenskiy's appeal was directed towards his allies, urging practical actions to make this deployment a reality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement