BRS Leader Defends Against Formula-E Case Allegations

BRS leader K T Rama Rao addressed reporters after being questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau about alleged irregularities in the Formula-E race. He denied the accusations, calling the case politically motivated and insisting that all payments were authorized. Rama Rao expressed his willingness to cooperate further if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:58 IST
BRS leader K T Rama Rao faced questioning by the Anti-Corruption Bureau concerning alleged irregularities in the Formula-E race. After the session, he vehemently defended his actions, describing the case as politically driven and baseless.

Speaking to the press outside the ACB headquarters, Rama Rao asserted his full cooperation during the exhaustive six-hour interrogation. He emphasized his readiness to answer further inquiries if summoned again.

Rama Rao dismissed the accusations as rationally unsubstantiated, alleging political manipulation by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He maintained that all payments were authorized, as confirmed by race organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

