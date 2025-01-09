G. Kishan Reddy Inaugurates 5G Use Case Test Lab for Coal Industry in Ranchi

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, inaugurated the ‘5G Use Case Test Lab’ at the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Ranchi, marking a significant leap in the digital transformation of India’s coal sector. The cutting-edge facility is designed to develop, test, and adapt 5G-based applications tailored to the unique needs of the coal mining industry.

The Ministry of Coal has designated CMPDI as the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for establishing this lab to leverage the transformative potential of 5G technology in mining operations.

During the inauguration, Minister G. Kishan Reddy commended CMPDI for its pioneering role in integrating innovation into mining practices. He noted that CMPDI’s efforts are making mining safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable. The lab further solidifies CMPDI’s position as a leader in technological advancement within the coal sector.

Highlights of the Event

Unveiling of CMPDI Sculpture: A replica of CMPDI’s services, crafted from scrap materials such as drilling rods and delivery hose pipes, was unveiled, showcasing the institute’s commitment to sustainable practices. New Corporate Logo Launch: The Minister also inaugurated CMPDI’s redesigned corporate logo, symbolizing its evolving identity in line with modern advancements. Dignitaries in Attendance: The event was graced by Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal; Smt. Vismita Tej, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal; Shri P.M. Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited (CIL); Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD, CMPDI; and other senior officials.

Key Features of the 5G Use Case Lab

The lab is a scaled-down representation of an Industry 5G Private Network, enabling the coal sector to test and implement next-generation technologies for smart mining operations. It aims to:

Develop and test 5G use cases, including data communication, Industrial IoT (IIoT) sensors for vehicle management, and real-time monitoring.

Enable high-resolution video applications, digital twins, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) for enhanced field operations and productivity.

Establish a scalable and replicable model of a real-world 5G private network.

Benefits to the Coal Industry

The implementation of 5G technology is set to revolutionize coal mining by connecting IoT applications like surveillance cameras, sensor-integrated machinery, predictive maintenance systems, and automated equipment. Key benefits include:

Enhanced Efficiency : Real-time data exchange and decision-making.

: Real-time data exchange and decision-making. Improved Safety : Better monitoring of mining operations.

: Better monitoring of mining operations. Sustainability : Streamlined processes and reduced environmental impact.

: Streamlined processes and reduced environmental impact. Data Security: The captive network ensures that operational data remains under CIL’s control.

Looking Ahead

The CMPDI’s 5G Use Case Test Lab will explore innovative solutions, including digital twins, predictive analytics, and autonomous systems, to optimize mining operations. This initiative aligns with the government’s vision of integrating advanced technologies to drive growth, safety, and sustainability in the coal sector.

By leveraging this facility, Coal India Limited (CIL) is poised to set new benchmarks in mining innovation, ensuring the sector’s long-term competitiveness and resilience.