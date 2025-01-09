Electoral Roll Controversy: AAP vs BJP in New Delhi

The Election Commission has initiated a probe into complaints made by the Aam Aadmi Party against BJP leader Parvesh Verma. The allegations concern alterations in the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly seat. The probe follows a meeting led by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with the poll authorities.

The Commission has mandated the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi to investigate the complaints, verify the facts, and implement immediate, appropriate actions according to the Model Code of Conduct and electoral laws.

A copy of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's complaint was submitted, accusing Verma of conduct violations. The Election Commission has demanded an Action Taken Report post-investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)