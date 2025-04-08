Left Menu

Government's Cotton Procurement Hits Record High

The Indian government procured 100 lakh bales of seed cotton under MSP operations for the 2024-25 season. Conducted via the Cotton Corporation of India, the initiative benefited 21 lakh farmers and involved digital advancements for efficient procurement. Telangana led procurement with 40 lakh bales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:23 IST
Government's Cotton Procurement Hits Record High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has achieved a significant milestone in its agricultural sector by procuring 100 lakh bales of seed cotton under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations for the cotton season 2024-25 by March 31. This operation, conducted by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, highlights the government's commitment to supporting cotton farmers.

According to the official data released, the procurement constitutes 38% of the nation's total cotton arrivals and 34% of the estimated production for the year. Telangana emerged as the top procurer with 40 lakh bales, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat with 30 lakh and 14 lakh bales, respectively. Cumulatively, approximately Rs 37,450 crore has been disbursed to 21 lakh farmers.

To bolster transparency and efficiency, CCI has launched digital initiatives like on-spot Aadhaar authentication and SMS payment notifications. Their Cott-Ally mobile app, available in nine languages, empowers farmers with real-time data on MSP rates, procurement, and payments. Additionally, the traceability of cotton bales is ensured through QR codes using blockchain technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025