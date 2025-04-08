Government's Cotton Procurement Hits Record High

The government has achieved a significant milestone in its agricultural sector by procuring 100 lakh bales of seed cotton under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations for the cotton season 2024-25 by March 31. This operation, conducted by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, highlights the government's commitment to supporting cotton farmers.

According to the official data released, the procurement constitutes 38% of the nation's total cotton arrivals and 34% of the estimated production for the year. Telangana emerged as the top procurer with 40 lakh bales, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat with 30 lakh and 14 lakh bales, respectively. Cumulatively, approximately Rs 37,450 crore has been disbursed to 21 lakh farmers.

To bolster transparency and efficiency, CCI has launched digital initiatives like on-spot Aadhaar authentication and SMS payment notifications. Their Cott-Ally mobile app, available in nine languages, empowers farmers with real-time data on MSP rates, procurement, and payments. Additionally, the traceability of cotton bales is ensured through QR codes using blockchain technology.

