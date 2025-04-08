Outrage Erupts in Chhattisgarh Over Heinous Crime

In a wave of protest, social organizations in Chhattisgarh's Durg city condemned the horrific rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by her uncle. The tragic incident has sparked a major outcry, with demonstrators taking to the streets and demanding swift justice.

The Yadav community, to which the victim belonged, has called for a detailed investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with financial compensation and employment support for the girl's family. The Durg district bar council announced their refusal to represent the accused, highlighting the gravity of the case.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress intensified its protest by burning effigies of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, blaming the government for failing to maintain law and order, and demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. The call for justice echoes across the state as citizens demand accountability and stronger protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)