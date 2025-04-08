Left Menu

Supreme Court Boosts Federalism with Landmark Judgement

The CPI(M) supports a Supreme Court ruling overturning the Tamil Nadu governor's decision to withhold assent to state assembly bills. This decision strengthens federal principles and sets a precedent for similar actions in opposition-ruled states. The CPI(M) also criticized the increase in gas prices and special excise duties.

The CPI(M) lauded a recent Supreme Court judgement overturning the Tamil Nadu governor's refusal to approve bills passed by the state assembly, asserting that this strengthens the fight against authoritarianism in India.

The landmark decision by the apex court is seen as a reinforcement of the federal principles outlined in the Constitution, according to the CPI(M) Politburo. This ruling marks a significant victory for the DMK government, facilitating the passage of 10 previously stalled bills.

Additionally, the CPI(M) criticized the Union government's increase in gas prices and excise duties, arguing that it exacerbates the financial burden on citizens and undermines federal norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

