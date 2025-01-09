Left Menu

Tragedy in Noida: 24-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death

A 24-year-old disabled man named Ankit was found dead in Noida's Cholas village. Police have initiated an investigation following allegations of murder by his family. Ankit was last seen leaving home Wednesday evening, and his body was discovered in a location known for anti-social gatherings.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 24-year-old man with a physical disability was found dead in Cholas village, Noida, police reported on Thursday.

According to Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Ashok Kumar Singh, Ankit had left his residence on Wednesday evening but did not return.

Family members discovered his body, bearing signs of violence, in an isolated plot notorious for anti-social activities. Ankit's family has filed a murder complaint, spurring a police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

