Tragedy in Noida: 24-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death

A 24-year-old man with a physical disability was found dead in Cholas village, Noida, police reported on Thursday.

According to Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Ashok Kumar Singh, Ankit had left his residence on Wednesday evening but did not return.

Family members discovered his body, bearing signs of violence, in an isolated plot notorious for anti-social activities. Ankit's family has filed a murder complaint, spurring a police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)