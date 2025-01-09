Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Om Birla's UK Expedition

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the UK, meeting with former PM Rishi Sunak and Scotland's leaders to discuss artificial intelligence's impact on governance. Birla highlighted India's progress under PM Modi and advocated strengthening parliamentary ties. He also engaged with the Indian community in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:40 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Om Birla's UK Expedition
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

In a whirlwind diplomatic tour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with high-profile leaders in the UK, including former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scotland's presiding officers. These discussions focused on the far-reaching effects of artificial intelligence in modern governance.

Birla showcased India's remarkable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the vision of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam', during talks with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney. He also explored ways to foster closer parliamentary cooperation between India and Scotland alongside Alison Johnstone, the Scottish Parliament's Presiding Officer.

The visit included an engagement with the Indian community in London, where Birla underlined the importance of people-to-people connections and historical ties shared between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025