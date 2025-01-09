Diplomatic Dialogues: Om Birla's UK Expedition

In a whirlwind diplomatic tour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with high-profile leaders in the UK, including former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scotland's presiding officers. These discussions focused on the far-reaching effects of artificial intelligence in modern governance.

Birla showcased India's remarkable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the vision of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam', during talks with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney. He also explored ways to foster closer parliamentary cooperation between India and Scotland alongside Alison Johnstone, the Scottish Parliament's Presiding Officer.

The visit included an engagement with the Indian community in London, where Birla underlined the importance of people-to-people connections and historical ties shared between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)