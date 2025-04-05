Left Menu

Ovechkin Ties Gretzky's All-Time NHL Goal Record

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scored his 894th career NHL goal, tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time record. Ovechkin reached the milestone during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks, delighting fans and receiving accolades from Gretzky. The Russian forward continues to demonstrate his prowess in the sport, defying expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 08:09 IST
Ovechkin Ties Gretzky's All-Time NHL Goal Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alex Ovechkin, the forward for the Washington Capitals, made history by scoring his 894th career National Hockey League goal, equaling the legendary Wayne Gretzky's all-time record. This momentous achievement, once deemed unattainable, occurred during a match against the Chicago Blackhawks.

In the third period of the match, the 39-year-old Russian secured his second goal of the game from the left face-off circle, giving the Capitals a crucial 4-3 lead. This accomplishment was met with jubilation, as Ovechkin celebrated with his teammates and exchanged a heartfelt high-five with his son Sergei.

Ovechkin's exceptional contribution to hockey was praised by Gretzky, who highlighted the player's significant impact on the sport. With his sights set on surpassing Gretzky's record, Ovechkin's pursuit symbolizes the tenacity and excellence that define great athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025