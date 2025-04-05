Ovechkin Ties Gretzky's All-Time NHL Goal Record

Alex Ovechkin, the forward for the Washington Capitals, made history by scoring his 894th career National Hockey League goal, equaling the legendary Wayne Gretzky's all-time record. This momentous achievement, once deemed unattainable, occurred during a match against the Chicago Blackhawks.

In the third period of the match, the 39-year-old Russian secured his second goal of the game from the left face-off circle, giving the Capitals a crucial 4-3 lead. This accomplishment was met with jubilation, as Ovechkin celebrated with his teammates and exchanged a heartfelt high-five with his son Sergei.

Ovechkin's exceptional contribution to hockey was praised by Gretzky, who highlighted the player's significant impact on the sport. With his sights set on surpassing Gretzky's record, Ovechkin's pursuit symbolizes the tenacity and excellence that define great athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)