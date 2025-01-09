Left Menu

Tackling the Cyber Crime Surge: Government Strategies Unveiled

Amid rapid digitisation, India's parliamentarians have proposed strategies to address escalating cyber crime. In a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs, key suggestions were made to enhance cybersecurity. Over 80,000 incidents were reported last year, highlighting the urgent need for improved protection and prevention measures.

In a concerted effort to combat the burgeoning threat of cyber crime, parliamentarians met with the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday to discuss key strategies for curbing this growing issue.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs received a detailed presentation addressing 'Cyber crime - Ramifications, Protection and Prevention', highlighting the need for comprehensive action in light of rapid national digitisation.

Officials, including Home Secretary Govind Mohan, emphasized that more than 80,000 cyber crime cases have emerged in the past year, stressing the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures given the increasing vulnerabilities faced by businesses and citizens alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

