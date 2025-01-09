Prominent Businessman Boby Chemmanur Remanded in Custody Amid Harassment Allegations

A prominent businessman, Boby Chemmanur, was remanded to judicial custody by a court here on Thursday, following his arrest by a Special Investigation Team in a sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. Chemmanur's arrest was recorded on Wednesday evening and he was presented to the Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court II the following afternoon.

The complaint by actress Honey Rose alleges that Chemmanur made inappropriate remarks and gestures during the inauguration of his jewellery showroom in Kannur on August 24, 2024. She accused him of unwanted physical contact and repeated suggestive comments during the event. Chemmanur's defense argued for bail, highlighting Rose's post-event praise of him and their long-term acquaintance.

Despite cooperation with the investigation, including surrendering his mobile phone, the court sided with the prosecution's argument of a potential threat of witness tampering or flight risk, remanding him to custody. After the bail denial, Chemmanur encountered a health scare, collapsing in court, but was later declared stable following hospital checks. His supporters showed their discontent, claiming inadequate medical attention.

