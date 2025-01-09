India and USA Discuss Strengthening Agricultural Collaboration: Climate-Smart Practices, Innovation, and Investment Take Center Stage

Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW), hosted a high-level meeting with a delegation from the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), USA, at Krishi Bhawan. The dialogue aimed to deepen collaboration between the two nations in advancing agricultural innovation, sustainability, and productivity.

Discussions revolved around strategic sectors for Indo-US cooperation, focusing on the following:

Climate-Smart Agriculture : Sharing best practices and technologies to mitigate climate impacts on agriculture.

: Sharing best practices and technologies to mitigate climate impacts on agriculture. Agricultural Productivity Growth : Promoting sustainable methods for yield improvement.

: Promoting sustainable methods for yield improvement. Innovation and Technology : Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies for precision agriculture and forecasting.

: Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies for precision agriculture and forecasting. Cold Chain Management : Developing efficient systems for fruits and vegetables to minimize post-harvest losses.

: Developing efficient systems for fruits and vegetables to minimize post-harvest losses. Voluntary Carbon Credits : Exploring mechanisms to incentivize farmers for adopting eco-friendly practices.

: Exploring mechanisms to incentivize farmers for adopting eco-friendly practices. Agricultural Credit and Crop Risk Protection: Strengthening financial support frameworks and insurance schemes for farmers.

Focus on Investment and Capacity Building

The dialogue emphasized enhancing investment opportunities in India’s food processing industries and expanding crop insurance frameworks. Both sides agreed on the significance of capacity-building programs to equip stakeholders with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.

Strengthening Agricultural Data Management

Improved cooperation in agricultural statistics, production reporting, and forecasting systems was a key takeaway. Both nations aim to foster transparency and data-driven decision-making in the agricultural sector.

Delegation Composition and Representation

The NASDA delegation was led by its President, Mr. Wesley Ward, and included Ms. Martha Van Dale, Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. W. Garth Thorburn from the US Embassy. On the Indian side, Dr. P.K. Meherda, Additional Secretary (DAFW), along with senior officials such as the Joint Secretaries for NRM/IC and PMFBY/PP, Horticulture Commissioner, and the Additional Director General of ICAR, participated in the discussions.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Dr. Chaturvedi underscored India’s commitment to fostering partnerships that enhance global food security and sustainable agricultural practices. Mr. Ward highlighted NASDA’s interest in expanding collaborative efforts, especially in areas that align with shared goals of sustainability and innovation.

Looking Ahead

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to formalize pathways for collaboration in priority areas. Both sides emphasized the importance of exchanging knowledge, fostering investments, and leveraging technology to achieve sustainable agricultural growth.

As India and the USA deepen their agricultural partnership, the outcomes from this dialogue are expected to benefit millions of farmers and agricultural enterprises, driving innovation and sustainability on a global scale.