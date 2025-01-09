Left Menu

Unyielding Justice: Crackdown on Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar vows no leniency in the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The incident is linked to extortion involving an energy project, with investigations by a special team. Accusations against political figures intensify as protests erupt across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:40 IST
Unyielding Justice: Crackdown on Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday pledged decisive action in the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, promising that political affiliations won't shield the guilty.

Deshmukh was brutally murdered on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion attempt on an energy firm's windmill project. A state CID special investigation team is probing the case.

Pawar, addressing reporters in Pune, emphasized the seriousness of the investigation, rejecting any leniency for those involved, regardless of their rank or political status. Allegations against cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde spark debates amid statewide protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025