Unyielding Justice: Crackdown on Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar vows no leniency in the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The incident is linked to extortion involving an energy project, with investigations by a special team. Accusations against political figures intensify as protests erupt across the state.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday pledged decisive action in the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, promising that political affiliations won't shield the guilty.
Deshmukh was brutally murdered on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion attempt on an energy firm's windmill project. A state CID special investigation team is probing the case.
Pawar, addressing reporters in Pune, emphasized the seriousness of the investigation, rejecting any leniency for those involved, regardless of their rank or political status. Allegations against cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde spark debates amid statewide protests.
