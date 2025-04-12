Left Menu

Teacher ID Fraud Uncovered in Maharashtra Education Scandal

A deputy director of the Maharashtra Education Department was arrested for issuing a fraudulent teacher identification number to an unqualified individual. This allowed the person to secure a government job and obtain a promotion. Both the deputy director and the beneficiary of the fraudulent ID have been detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official within the Maharashtra Education Department has been detained after allegedly issuing a teacher identification number to an ineligible candidate, facilitating undeserved employment and promotion.

The accused, Ulhas Narad, was arrested Friday night in Gadchiroli. The fraud involved Parag Nanaji Pudke, who reportedly used forged documents to claim experience and benefits.

Authorities say the bogus credentials allowed Pudke to secure a teaching job and eventually rise to a head position in Bhandara district, underlining gaps in verification within the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

