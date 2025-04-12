Teacher ID Fraud Uncovered in Maharashtra Education Scandal

A senior official within the Maharashtra Education Department has been detained after allegedly issuing a teacher identification number to an ineligible candidate, facilitating undeserved employment and promotion.

The accused, Ulhas Narad, was arrested Friday night in Gadchiroli. The fraud involved Parag Nanaji Pudke, who reportedly used forged documents to claim experience and benefits.

Authorities say the bogus credentials allowed Pudke to secure a teaching job and eventually rise to a head position in Bhandara district, underlining gaps in verification within the education sector.

