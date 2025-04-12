Left Menu

Drought and Debt: The Perils Facing Maharashtra's Farmers

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal calls for government accountability as loan pressures and unfulfilled promises lead to farmer suicides. He highlights issues like drought, failed Jal Jeevan schemes, and unemployment, demanding intervention as state-fraught farmers face extreme hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:38 IST
Harshvardhan Sapkal
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal claims that a farmer in Nanded committed suicide due to mounting loan pressures, urging that the government face culpable homicide charges for such tragedies.

Addressing the media, Sapkal criticized the government's unkept promises amidst prevailing drought conditions, water scarcity, and unemployment in villages.

Sapkal demanded urgent intervention, noting insufficient compensation for losses and failed infrastructure projects, which are driving farmers to despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

