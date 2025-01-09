Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Cracks Down on Illegal Mining Operations

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered strict action against the Bageshwar district mining officer for violating a ban on mining activities. The court intervened following reports that mining was causing structural damage to homes. The police have been directed to seize all equipment involved.

Nainital | Updated: 09-01-2025
The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a directive for severe penalties against the mining officer in Bageshwar district for contravening a suspension order on mining activities. The move follows a report indicating continued mining operations despite a court mandate halting such activities due to safety concerns.

Prompted by a submission from an amicus curiae regarding unauthorized mining activities, Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Manoj Tiwari ordered the local police to confiscate all machinery involved in mining by Friday and submit a detailed report. The court's decision stems from fears that soapstone mining is causing structural damage to buildings in nearby villages, endangering residents.

Villagers have repeatedly voiced concerns about ongoing mining operations, despite the court's suspension order. The high court has expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation and urged the state to take stringent measures against the responsible officials.

