Ukraine Secures $2 Billion Boost in Military Aid Against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced new military aid worth $2 billion from his Western allies after a meeting in Germany. The support, pledged by 34 countries, includes crucial defense systems and aims to strengthen Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that his latest meeting with Western allies, held in Germany, concluded with a commitment of $2 billion in military aid to support the war against Russia. Speaking after the meeting, Zelenskiy noted that 34 countries have pledged various forms of assistance to reinforce Ukraine's defense capabilities over the course of the ongoing 34-month conflict.
During a broadcast on My-Ukraina television, Zelenskiy confirmed that the aid includes enhancements for air defense, naval forces, and artillery, among other sectors, all of which are critical for Ukraine's continued resistance. The Ukrainian leader refrained from naming specifics on the countries involved in these pledges.
Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States will contribute an additional $500 million, focusing on air defense missiles and support equipment for F-16 jets. Zelenskiy also held discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, aiming to solidify air defense strategies and unify efforts towards a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Azerbaijan Airlines Tragedy: Russian Air Defense Implicated
Azerbaijan in Mourning: Aviation Tragedy Sparks Air Defense Concerns
Russian Air Defense Systems Implicated in Azerbaijani Airliner Crash
Ukrainian Air Defense Triumphs Over Russian Drone Assault
Kyiv's Air Defenses Thwart Early Morning Russian Attack