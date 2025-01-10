Infernos Engulf Los Angeles: Unprecedented Wildfires Blaze Through History

Los Angeles is grappling with two massive wildfires from opposite ends of the city, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, which have unleashed unprecedented destruction across the area.

Already marked as the most destructive fires in Los Angeles's history, they have consumed nearly 31,000 acres, reducing entire neighborhoods to ash.

International support is being mobilized, with Canadian water bombers assisting firefighting efforts, while celebrities and other countries offer aid, highlighting the global solidarity amid dire consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)