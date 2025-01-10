Infernos Engulf Los Angeles: Unprecedented Wildfires Blaze Through History
Los Angeles is under siege from two massive wildfires, which have claimed lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced mass evacuations. Efforts to contain the fires are ongoing. As celebrities offer aid, international assistance is streaming in to combat one of the city's most devastating disasters.
Los Angeles is grappling with two massive wildfires from opposite ends of the city, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, which have unleashed unprecedented destruction across the area.
Already marked as the most destructive fires in Los Angeles's history, they have consumed nearly 31,000 acres, reducing entire neighborhoods to ash.
International support is being mobilized, with Canadian water bombers assisting firefighting efforts, while celebrities and other countries offer aid, highlighting the global solidarity amid dire consequences.
