Left Menu

Infernos Engulf Los Angeles: Unprecedented Wildfires Blaze Through History

Los Angeles is under siege from two massive wildfires, which have claimed lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced mass evacuations. Efforts to contain the fires are ongoing. As celebrities offer aid, international assistance is streaming in to combat one of the city's most devastating disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 06:39 IST
Infernos Engulf Los Angeles: Unprecedented Wildfires Blaze Through History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Los Angeles is grappling with two massive wildfires from opposite ends of the city, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, which have unleashed unprecedented destruction across the area.

Already marked as the most destructive fires in Los Angeles's history, they have consumed nearly 31,000 acres, reducing entire neighborhoods to ash.

International support is being mobilized, with Canadian water bombers assisting firefighting efforts, while celebrities and other countries offer aid, highlighting the global solidarity amid dire consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025