Baldwin Strikes Back: Legal Battle Heats Up Over 'Rust' Incident
Alec Baldwin has sued New Mexico prosecutors and sheriff's office officials for malicious prosecution related to the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' set. The lawsuit follows the dismissal of Baldwin's case during his manslaughter trial, alleging evidence was deliberately withheld from him.
Alec Baldwin has taken legal action against New Mexico prosecutors and sheriff's officials, accusing them of malicious prosecution over the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of 'Rust.'
The lawsuit, filed in Santa Fe, follows the dramatic dismissal of Baldwin's case in July, where a judge concluded that evidence regarding a live round source was deliberately withheld during his manslaughter trial.
Baldwin's legal team, led by Luke Nikas and Heather LeBlanc, seeks damages for malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, and defamation. The case has sparked widespread industry calls for stronger firearms safety protocols on sets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad's Cinematic Ambitions: From Tollywood to Hollywood Hub
Hollywood Scandals Take Center Stage: Top 10 Controversies in 2024
Hollywood's Stormy Split: Jolie and Pitt Finalize Divorce
Hollywood Drama Ends: Jolie and Pitt's Divorce Settlement
Hollywood Divorce Drama: Jolie and Pitt Settle Contentious Split