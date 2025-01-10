Baldwin Strikes Back: Legal Battle Heats Up Over 'Rust' Incident

Alec Baldwin has taken legal action against New Mexico prosecutors and sheriff's officials, accusing them of malicious prosecution over the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of 'Rust.'

The lawsuit, filed in Santa Fe, follows the dramatic dismissal of Baldwin's case in July, where a judge concluded that evidence regarding a live round source was deliberately withheld during his manslaughter trial.

Baldwin's legal team, led by Luke Nikas and Heather LeBlanc, seeks damages for malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, and defamation. The case has sparked widespread industry calls for stronger firearms safety protocols on sets.

