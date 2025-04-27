Hollywood Stars' 'Impossible Dream' Turns Reality with Wrexham's Rise
Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney turned their dream into reality by steering Wrexham FC to success. Purchased four years ago, the club now sits just one league shy of the Premier League. Their ownership, highlighted in the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary, has fueled global interest.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds described the notion as an 'impossible dream' when Rob McElhenney suggested buying Wrexham FC and producing a documentary. Four years later, Wrexham stands on the cusp of Premier League glory.
The club secured their third consecutive promotion with a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic. 'Being storytellers, we saw this vision materializing,' Reynolds shared with media, pointing to their bold Premier League ambition announced four years prior.
The duo's active involvement contrasts with other celebrity sports team owners, as highlighted by the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary. Both actors have taken a hands-on approach, earning admiration and raising the club's profile on both sides of the Atlantic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FIFA's Global Impact: Expanding Horizons of Football
Remembering Christian Chukwu: A Football Legend's Legacy
Thrilling Climaxes in Asian Football Leagues: A Week of Intense Battles and Surprises
Luka Modric Joins Swansea City Ownership: A New Chapter in Welsh Football
Flag Football's African Debut: A Leap Toward Global Recognition