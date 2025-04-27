Hollywood Stars' 'Impossible Dream' Turns Reality with Wrexham's Rise

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds described the notion as an 'impossible dream' when Rob McElhenney suggested buying Wrexham FC and producing a documentary. Four years later, Wrexham stands on the cusp of Premier League glory.

The club secured their third consecutive promotion with a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic. 'Being storytellers, we saw this vision materializing,' Reynolds shared with media, pointing to their bold Premier League ambition announced four years prior.

The duo's active involvement contrasts with other celebrity sports team owners, as highlighted by the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary. Both actors have taken a hands-on approach, earning admiration and raising the club's profile on both sides of the Atlantic.

