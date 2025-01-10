Bomb Threats Disrupt Delhi Schools: Student Detained
A Class 12 student has been detained in Delhi for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools. The incident affected around 10 educational institutes, marking a continued pattern of threats in the city. Police plan to provide further details in a scheduled press conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, Delhi Police have taken into custody a Class 12 student accused of dispatching bomb threats to schools across the national capital, according to informed sources as of Friday.
Reports indicate that on Thursday, approximately 10 educational institutions received threatening messages, the latest in a troubling sequence of such incidents. The south district police moved swiftly to apprehend the minor.
Law enforcement officials are set to address the media at police headquarters later today to disclose more information about this alarming situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Petition Seeks Education Admission for Rohingya Refugee Children
AI Empowering Students with Disabilities
Tragedy Strikes AIIMS-Bhubaneswar: A Student's Untimely Demise
Arcil Empowers Rural Education with Key Infrastructure Projects
Protests Erupt as BJP, AIADMK Leaders Detained in Chennai Over Student Assault