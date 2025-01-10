Controversy in Kerala: IAS Officers at the Center of Suspension Saga
The Kerala government has reinstated IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan, previously suspended for allegedly forming a religion-based WhatsApp group. Meanwhile, the suspension of IAS officer N Prasanth is extended for 120 more days due to his social media criticism of a senior colleague. The Suspension Review Committee played a crucial role in these decisions.
The Kerala government has chosen to reinstate IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan after his suspension for allegedly forming a WhatsApp group focused on religious affiliations. This decision comes after a comprehensive review by the Suspension Review Committee, which found no substantial grounds for his continued suspension.
However, the situation differs for IAS officer N Prasanth, whose suspension will remain in place for an additional 120 days. Prasanth's controversial social media posts criticizing a senior IAS officer led to his extended disciplinary action, as per the committee's recommendation.
Both officers were initially suspended last November. While Gopalakrishnan was serving as the Director of Industries and Commerce, Prasanth held the role of Special Secretary in the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers' Welfare at the time. Their actions have sparked significant debate within Kerala's administrative circles.
