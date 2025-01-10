Left Menu

Controversy in Kerala: IAS Officers at the Center of Suspension Saga

The Kerala government has reinstated IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan, previously suspended for allegedly forming a religion-based WhatsApp group. Meanwhile, the suspension of IAS officer N Prasanth is extended for 120 more days due to his social media criticism of a senior colleague. The Suspension Review Committee played a crucial role in these decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:38 IST
Controversy in Kerala: IAS Officers at the Center of Suspension Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has chosen to reinstate IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan after his suspension for allegedly forming a WhatsApp group focused on religious affiliations. This decision comes after a comprehensive review by the Suspension Review Committee, which found no substantial grounds for his continued suspension.

However, the situation differs for IAS officer N Prasanth, whose suspension will remain in place for an additional 120 days. Prasanth's controversial social media posts criticizing a senior IAS officer led to his extended disciplinary action, as per the committee's recommendation.

Both officers were initially suspended last November. While Gopalakrishnan was serving as the Director of Industries and Commerce, Prasanth held the role of Special Secretary in the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers' Welfare at the time. Their actions have sparked significant debate within Kerala's administrative circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025